Singer takes theatre appeal over £10,000

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has raised more than £10,000 to help the theatre survive the coronavirus pandemic.

It received a boost with a fund-raising concert at the venue in New Street, Henley, on Friday.

Singer-songwriter Purdy, aka Rebecca Poole, was the first person to perform on the stage since the Kenton closed in March.

The acoustic set was live-streamed on her Facebook page and has been viewed more than 5,000 times.

Purdy sang some original songs including Happy and Make Believe.

She was accompanied by guitarist Jamie McCredie, who also played some covers songs, such as Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps by Doris Day and I Wish You Love by Paul Young.

Purdy, who is originally from Nettlebed, reminded people to donate to the appeal.

She said: “We are raising funds for the building right in the heart of my home town. Hopefully, there will never be a last breath for the Kenton Theatre.”

The concert raised more than £250 for the appeal, which has a target of £35,000 to match a grant provided by Arts Council England’s emergency response fund in May.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre trustees, said: “Purdy was very enthusiastic and had a great concert. She is so lovely and did such a brilliant job. We’ve raised £10,718 so far, which is great and we are really quite excited.”

The Kenton, which is the fourth oldest working theatre in the UK, will not open again until the New Year at the earliest. The trustees decided that it would not be financially viable to

re-open it after a covid-19 assessment concluded that only 66 seats out of 240 in the auditorium could be used to allow for social distancing.

To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount you wish to give to 70085 or visit kentontheatre.co.uk/kentonforkeeps