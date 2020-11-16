Monday, 16 November 2020

Empty shops all set to stage lantern trail

A “COVID-friendly” version of Maidenhead’s popular annual lantern parade has been announced for next month.

With England locked down until Wednesday, December 2, the event — now in the form of a trail — will run from Saturday, December 5 to 12.

A spokesman for Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, which organises the event each year, said: “The lantern parade is a well-loved community project which brings together the public, schools and community groups.

“With communities unable to gather safely in 2020, Norden Farm is committed to delivering a ‘covid-friendly’ event this year.

“The parade is replaced with a ‘Carnival of the Animals’ themed trail — brightly coloured lanterns will be displayed in empty shop units in the town.

“Members of the public can download a free map and follow the trail to spot handmade and intricate lanterns created by professional artists.

“The community can take part in live online workshops to create their own lanterns. They will be encouraged to have their own parades within their family bubbles, in gardens, living rooms or even taking their lanterns to follow the trail.”

