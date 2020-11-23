Benefit comedy show

A VIRTUAL all-female comedy show will be performed on the Kenton Theatre stage in Henley on Thursday at 8pm.

This Show Does Not Contain Nuts will be hosted by Maddi Sharkey, a comedy writer from Middle Assendon, who created the show as a “platform for female comedians to shine”.

The performers will include Tania Edwards, who supported Katherine Ryan on her UK tour, Sarah Keyworth and former Henley College student Gabby Killick, known for her “Girlfriend from Hell” routine.

Tickets (£10) are available through the Kenton Theatre website. All proceeds from the show will go the Kenton for Keeps appeal to raise £35,000.