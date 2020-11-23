Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Benefit comedy show

A VIRTUAL all-female comedy show will be performed on the Kenton Theatre stage in Henley on Thursday at 8pm. 

This Show Does Not Contain Nuts will be hosted by Maddi Sharkey, a comedy writer from Middle Assendon, who created the show as a “platform for female comedians to shine”.

The performers will include Tania Edwards, who supported Katherine Ryan on her UK tour, Sarah Keyworth and former Henley College student Gabby Killick, known for her “Girlfriend from Hell” routine.

Tickets (£10) are available through the Kenton Theatre website. All proceeds from the show will go the Kenton for Keeps appeal to raise £35,000.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33