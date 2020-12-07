Poetry is purr-fect

A THEATRE GROUP has released a DVD after the coronavirus pandemic shelved plans for a live performance.

Jeux d’Esprit, which usually performs at the King’s Arms Barn in Henley, has produced Cats Tales, an anthology of poems and stories about cats through history.

It features the ninth century anonymous poem about Bangur Ban, the white cat who meticulously catches mice all day while his friend, the monk, labours at his manuscript.

Familiar local voices, Janice Selkirk, Jan Corby, Tim Green, Brian Cheadle, Helen Cook and Alok Tripathi made the recordings while Steven Allender, Kate Findlay and Louise Shaw created new works of art. Angela Pengilley chose the music.

The DVD, which is raising money for the Chiltern Centre in Henley, are being sent out to its past audiences. The production has been dedicated to Bruce Smith, the team’s audio-visual designer since 2011, who died in September.

Cats Tales can be viewed on YouTube. To donate, visit www.chilterncentre.org.uk

