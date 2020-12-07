Tasty tales families can get their teeth stuck in to

TWO tasty children’s tales featuring puppets, pop-up sets and original music will be staged at the Norden Farm Centre of the Arts in Maidenhead.

The Magic Porridge Pot and Other Tasty Tales is a family show and opens next Thursday until December 12.

Fortified by Granny Grinpickle’s Magic Porridge Pot, you will be asked to help catch that slippery little biscuit, the Gingerbread Man.

The performance is given by the Theatre of Widdershins, a puppetry and storytelling company. It has previously brought Rumpelstiltskin & The Snail of Destiny, Rapunzel & the Tower of Doom and The Elves & The Shoemaker to Norden Farm.

There are two shows daily, at 11.30am and 2pm, which can be watched in person in the theatre or streamed to your home. It is suitable for those aged three and above.

• Tickets are £13.50, £11.50 for under-16s and a family and friends ticket (four people) is £46. Live stream tickets are £15.