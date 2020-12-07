Debbie’s in panto

DEBBIE McGEE is taking to the stage at Windsor Theatre Royal in Cinderella.

McGee, who lives in Wargrave, is the magical Fairy Godmother and she joins Basil Brush, Kevin Cruise and Steven Blakeley in the annual pantomime.

Performances began on Thursday when the theatre opened its doors for the first time since the national coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Debbie has revealed that she was learning her lines with the help of her mother.

She said: “My Mum has always helped me learn my panto lines. This year we are doing it by Skyping.

“She is great at reading all the other roles and would have made a fab Cinderella.” Cinderella runs until January 10, 2021 and tickets are from £31.50.

For more information, including the cororonavirus restrictions, visit theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk