Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Debbie’s in panto

Debbie’s in panto

DEBBIE McGEE is taking to the stage at Windsor Theatre Royal in Cinderella.

McGee, who lives in Wargrave, is the magical Fairy Godmother and she joins Basil Brush, Kevin Cruise and Steven Blakeley in the annual pantomime.

Performances began on Thursday when the theatre opened its doors for the first time since the national coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Debbie has revealed that she was learning her lines with the help of her mother.

She said: “My Mum has always helped me learn my panto lines. This year we are doing it by Skyping.

“She is great at reading all the other roles and would have made a fab Cinderella.” Cinderella runs until January 10, 2021 and tickets are from £31.50.

For more information, including the cororonavirus restrictions, visit theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33