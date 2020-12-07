Live screening of Christmas classic from Kenton

A LIVE performance of A Christmas Carol will be streamed from the Kenton Theatre in Henley on December 17.

This adaptation of Charles Dickens’s festive story will feature all the well-known characters from Scrooge to Bob Cratchet and the three spirits.

Staged by the Apollo Theatre Company, the performance combines classic storytelling with puppetry, physical theatre and music, evocative of traditional Christmas carols. The performance, which starts at 7pm, can be watched live or on-demand until December 27.

Artistic director Tim Astley said: “This is a beautiful production that contains all the traditional elements of the original story, told in a fast-paced, incredibly creative manner that is sure to delight the whole family and put everyone in the Christmas spirit.”

On Christmas Eve, actor Simon Williams, from Nettlebed, will be reading The Night Before Christmas. This will be available to watch live from the Kenton’s Facebook page.

Williams is best known for playing James Bellamy in the period drama Upstairs, Downstairs, Charles Merrick in medical drama Holby City and as Justin Elliott in BBC Radio 4 series The Archers.

Meanwhile, the live stream of This Show Does Not Contain Nuts, which was due to take place on Thursday last week, was cancelled at the last minute due to a technical issue.

The all-female show hosted by Maddi Sharkey, from Middle Assendon, has been rescheduled for Thursday (December 10) at 8pm. She will be joined by three comediennes to be announced.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are £5 and for This Show Does Not Contain Nuts £10, per device/household from www.kentontheatre.co.uk