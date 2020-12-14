Festive family show has all-year-round message

PINOCCHIO is this year’s family Christmas show to be staged at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

Presented by the Indefinite Articles theatre company, performances will run from December 22 to Christmas Eve at 11.30am and 2pm.

The objects of a carpenter’s workshop come to life to recreate the tale of the puppet that wants to be a real boy and the puppet-maker who wants to be a real father.

This one-man show stars puppeteer Steve Tiplady as Geppetto and features Pinocchio being carved on stage. Brushes become a fox and the shadow of two saws transforms into a giant shark.

Puppetry, shadows and illusion combine with specially composed music alongside an element of improvisation which makes each performance unique.

Steve is the co-artistic director of Indefinite Articles with Sally Todd. He devised Pinocchio and has been successfully performing it for more than 20 years.

Tickets are £13.50, (£11.50 under-16s). A family and friends ticket (four people) is £46. The show is suitable for ages four and above. All performances will also be live streamed and tickets cost £15 per household.

Meanwhile, Vue cinema in Reading re-opens today (Friday).

General manager Rohin Hamedi said: “We’re truly thrilled be

re-opening for Christmas and to be able to bring a full list of Christmas films back to the big screen.

“With this being a year like no other, and so much of the Christmas build-up being different for so many people, we believe that a trip to the cinema to see a festive film is the perfect form of escapism and a way to get into the Christmas spirit.”