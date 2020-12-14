Author’s relative goes back to where it began

THE great, great grandson of Charles Dickens is to perform A Christmas Carol in Henley.

Gerald Dickens will present his one-man show at the Spice Merchant restaurant at 7.30pm next Sunday (December 20).

The performance will see Gerald playing all the characters from Ebenezer Scrooge to the three spirits.

Gerald, 57, who lives in Abingdon, said: “A Christmas Carol was Dickens’s most popular reading when he toured Britain and America.

“So we know what part of the story he thought was important to perform and the way he wished it to be heard.

“With the illustrations, Dickens was insistent that the artists created exactly what he envisaged in the writing and he would send pictures back if they didn’t capture that right tone or mood.

“It is by looking at the illustrations you can see the sense of what the scene should be. I also try to replicate the illustrations at the point they appear in the story, when I might do a pose or a look.”

Gerald has performed throughout the UK and America and is more used to appearing at theatres than restaurants but he doesn’t need too much space.

“All I need for it is a cane and a top hat,” he said. “If I did it on a stage, I might have a table and chair but the performance is the voices, imagination of the audience and Dickens’s writings — that’s the best prop of all.

“I also really enjoy being able to create something simple. I might use a piece of red trim that I can make l Scrooge’s bed sheet and then it might be Tiny Tim on my shoulder. You can do so much just by using the energy in a movement or tone in your voice. I really enjoy that.”

Growing up, Gerald didn’t think much of the work of his illustrious ancestor and could not even bring himself to finish the set text Oliver Twist while at school. He thought the stories were boring and too wordy. But then in 1980 he saw a performance of Nicholas Nickleby by the Royal Shakespeare Company and was hooked.

Gerald studied theatre at college and after his studies he worked in corporate theatre and training. But then, in 1993, he was asked to read A Christmas Carol at a charity auction and kept doing it.

He also performs Great Expectations, The Signalman, Sikes and Nancy, Doctor Marigold, the Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby and Mr Dickens is Coming, a look at Dickens’s life and character.

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he would now be touring America but the downtime has allowed him to produce a film.

Gerald said: “I normally go out to America at the beginning of November and come home a week before Christmas.

“But while covid has prevented me from touring, it has opened some doors as well. It has given me the opportunity to film my show.

“It was the American audiences that prompted me to do it. I announced quite early on in the pandemic that I wouldn’t be touring and the venues came back and said ‘you come back every single year — can you do something else?’

“It is still a one-man show and I filmed in on location in Kent in and around Rochester, where he lived and featured in some of his books, such as Eastgate House in the Pickwick Papers and Cooling churchyard in Great Expectations and that was really great fun.

“I am really pleased with how it came out and I have been up at midnight doing a question and answer session with American audiences. It seems to have gone down really well.”

Gerald says that popularity of A Christmas Carol is down to the writing and its message is one that is needed, even at this time.

“It is a very basic story,” he said. “We all love having a story told to us and it has fantastic characters and bits where you are frightened and bits where you laugh and that’s a great combination.

“As we are all going around with face masks on and watching each other suspiciously, A Christmas Carol offers an important message of hope and that is why, from what I’ve seen, there are so many adaptations being streamed this year — whether it is one-man shows like mine, or ones with a bigger cast. This year, more than any other, we want to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

• To book tickets, call the Spice Merchant, Thames Side, Henley, on (01491) 636118.