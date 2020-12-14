Monday, 14 December 2020

Theatre will re-open soon

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley could soon re-open to a live audience.

The 240-seat New Street venue has been closed to the public since the first national coronavirus lockdown in March.

But Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre’s trustees, says they are looking to trial some shows with a reduced capacity in the new year.

“In the new year we are cracking on,” she said. “Because of the restrictions, we can have only 66 seated so we have one or two things that we hope to trial with less seating.

“We have a couple of single artist shows and artists with just four or five people in them. We want to keep on going in the new year.”

Meanwhile, a live performance of A Christmas Carol will be streamed from the Kenton next Thursday (December 17) at 7pm.

This adaptation of Charles Dickens’s festive story will feature all the well-known characters from Scrooge to the three spirits.

Staged by the Apollo Theatre Company, the performance combines classic storytelling with puppetry, physical theatre and music, evocative of Christmas carols. The performance can also be watched on demand until December 27.

On Christmas Eve, actor Simon Williams, from Nettlebed, will be reading The Night Before Christmas. This will be available to watch live from the Kenton’s Facebook page.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are £5 from www.kentontheatre.co.uk

