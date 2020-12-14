Panto at museum

THE annual Henley Children’s Theatre Group pantomime is being staged at the Fawley Hill Estate.

Babes in the Wood will be performed twice daily at 2pm and 6pm inside the railway museum from December 21 to 23.

The show, which was last performed by the group in 2011, combines the stories of Robin Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham with elements of Hansel and Gretel.

Refreshments will be available in the station.

Seating will be grouped according to individual bookings up to a maximum of six. Tickets cost £13 for adults and £9 for children from www.henleychildrenstheatre.co.uk