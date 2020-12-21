Children all set for pantomime at railway museum

THE annual Henley Children’s Theatre Group pantomime is being staged at the Fawley Hill Estate.

Babes in the Wood will be performed twice daily at 2pm and 6pm inside the railway museum from December 21 to 23.

The show, which was last performed by the group in 2011, combines the stories of Robin Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham with elements of Hansel and Gretel. Organiser Muffin Hurst said: “The rehearsals have been going really well. There has been a little disruption with a few children self-isolating every now and then but they are all showing great enthusiasm and commitment to get the shows done.

“The parents are all doing what they can as well because, due to the covid restrictions, we can’t do things like make-up or share costumes, which is what we ordinarily would do. Some of the performances are starting to sell out, which is great, although we are having fewer audience numbers than previously due to coronavirus restrictions but it does show that people want to see a pantomime this year.”

Refreshments will be available in the station. Seating will be grouped according to individual bookings up to a maximum of six.

Tickets cost £13 for adults and £9 for children from www.henleychildrenstheatre.co.uk