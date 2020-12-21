Office nativity play is streamed online

WITH most office parties cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a theatre group is staging an online version.

The Office Nativity, written by Anna Wheatley, is being produced by the RABBLE Theatre Group, from Reading, and will be screened tonight (Friday) at 8pm and tomorrow (Saturday) at 6pm.

The cast includes Stephan Boyce, Charlie Sanderson and Jordan Whyte, who have all performed for the company previously, and the show is directed by Derek Boyd.

A spokesman for the company said: “That’s right, it’s 2020 and Trish from finance has spent lockdown learning how to stream. She assures us it will be good. And, as your annual festive treat, we’re presenting the online nativity live streamed and socially distanced. It’s Christmas like you’ve never seen (or wanted) it before.”

There will be plenty of festive references, including an adapted version of the 12 Days of Christmas.

Toby Davies, artistic director of RABBLE, said: “This is live theatre, not a Zoom event, and we’re having such a laugh making it.

“After a tough year for everyone, we can’t wait to be back up doing what we do best.”

Tickets for the hour-long show cost £22.15 from www.rabbletheatre.com