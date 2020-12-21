Monday, 21 December 2020

Osmonds story tour

A NEW musical which tells the story of the Osmonds will be staged at the New Theatre, Oxford, in February.

It will feature numerous anthems from the Seventies, including Crazy Horses, Puppy Love and Long Haired Lover From Liverpool.

The Osmonds runs from February 22 to 26. Tickets from £13.

