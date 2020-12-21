Kenton fund keeps rising

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has reached two-thirds of its target.

A total of £20,215 has been raised since the launch in October.

The theatre in New Street, Henley, is trying to raise £30,000 to match a grant from Arts Council England’s emergency response fund.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the Kenton trustees, said: “We are well on our way to our target.”

The theatre is calling for more entries for its children’s art competition. Entries should be posted through the door by Christmas Day and the winner will receive a £10 book token.

Mrs Huntington said: “We want some Christmas-themed drawings to brighten up the theatre.”