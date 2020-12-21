Pantomine props path

PROPS from the Shiplake pantomime will be dotted around the area to make Christmas walks more entertaining for families and friends.

The Shiplake & Dunsden Dramatic Organisation was unable to hold performances in village’s Memorial Hall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, members decided to leave 50 items from the pantomime around Shiplake, Shiplake Cross and Binfield Heath for people to find.

These will be in position from Sunday until January 2 and maps for the walk will be available from the village stores in Binfield Heath.

Members have been contributing readings and songs on the group’s website since Sunday as part of a 12 Days of Christmas countdown.

For more information, visit shaddo.uk/home.php