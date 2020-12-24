Theatre re-opens for special fundraiser

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley has opened for a live show for the first time since March.

The Apollo Theatre Company perfomed A Christmas Carol for an audience of 41 people invited by Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre’s trustees.

The show on Thursday last week was in aid of the Kenton for Keeps appeal, which has now raised £21,217 and is less than £9,000 short of its target.

The New Street theatre has been closed since the first coronavirus lockdown in March but can now open with a reduced capacity of 66. Mrs Huntington said the evening show was “a great success”. She said: “It was slick, professional and everyone who attended had a wonderful time. Everyone got up and danced.

“I left there feeling Christmassy for the first time and I’m sure lots of other people did as well.

“I’ve had lots of great feedback from those who were there, saying ‘thank you for inviting me’ and that they had been happy with the covid-19 safety precautions.”

Guests arrived at different times and were shown to their seats and offered a complimentary glass of wine.