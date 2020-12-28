Haunting reimagining of festive story was joyous

THE last thing I expected to do in the middle of A Christmas Carol was the Mexican wave but it made for an interesting twist on a festive classic.

The performance at the Kenton Theatre in Henley, staged by the Apollo Theatre Company, opened with a thunderous round of applause which set the tone for the rest of the evening.

The cast of four started with a harmonious rendition of Tidings of Comfort and Joy before introducing the socially distanced audience to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Straightaway, I could tell that the lighting and the sound of the performance was really going to make the play.

The second scene, which showed Scrooge coming home to find his doorknob replaced with the ghost of Jacob Marley, was phenomenal. The spotlight shone on Alex Scott Fairley’s face, the actor playing Scrooge, as he crept up to the front of the stage nervously.

The voiceover of Marley then abruptly filled the theatre and I’m not ashamed to admit I was a little bit spooked. Ben Higgins, the actor playing Marley, burst on to the stage soon after, wrapped in chains, to confront Scrooge. It’s a good job the theatre was dark so no one could see me jump.

What I found rather odd was the ghost of Christmas Past appearing on stage as a peculiar looking white puppet. It was about the size of a child and looked like an angel.

I was wondering why one of the cast hadn’t just taken on the role instead but all soon became clear once an actor passed the puppet on to someone else to go and change into a different character. This was done effortlessly between three of the cast members and I was impressed with how well it worked.

It was in the scenes showing Scrooge’s past that I found myself doing the “turkey twizzler” in the middle of the theatre. He was visiting his local pub and the landlords, played by Higgins and Alice Osmanski, encouraged the audience to get up and dance. We also did the reindeer hop and Mexican wave. It was the last thing I thought I’d be doing but it made me laugh.

Once the audience had returned to their seats, purple and blue fairy lights lit up the stage for the ghost of Christmas present, played by Higgins. There was then a rendition of Ding Dong Merrily on High before Tiny Tim came on stage.

I was scared again when the ghost of Christmas future appeared to show Scrooge’s inevitable demise if he carried on being mean. Higgins was dressed in a black mask and gown and slowly entered the room — haunting.

All was well once Scrooge saw the error of his ways and fairy lights lit up the stage once more as he visited his nephew, Fred, for dinner and helped Tiny Tim with his medical bills.

The cast then sang Merry Christmas to the audience and bowed as the room filled with thunderous applause. It was great to be part of a live audience again and I left the theatre with a renewed sense of hope.