Venue for arts wins legal fight

AN arts venue has won a legal battle to prevent homes being built next to it.

The Corn Exchange in Wallingford fought the plans to build eight homes on neighbouring land fearing they could put its future in jeopardy.

Developer A C Lester had appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council refused the plans but this was dismissed by a planning inspector.

The venue spent £83,000 on professional fees to fight the application in order to safeguard its future

The battle comes at a time after the Corn Exchange was forced to close for much of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the venue said: “Fighting this appeal couldn’t have come at a worse time. This money had to come from our reserves, which we were building up in order to improve the stage. Needless to say, those reserves have now disappeared and we will need to look at more fundraising in the future.

“We are extremely grateful to South Oxfordshire District Council for its support. They worked closely with us during the whole appeal process, recognising the importance of the Corn Exchange both culturally and economically to Wallingford and the surrounding district.

“The appeal decision has confirmed that the site has several constraints and any development will have to have regard to the impact on the burgage plot, the listed buildings and the proximity to the noise produced by Corn Exchange.

“We sincerely hope that any future proposal will only be put forward following detailed discussions with the Corn Exchange so that the interests of the theatre are fully protected.”