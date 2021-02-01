Say your piece at workshop

THE Oxford Playhouse is partnering with the National Literacy Trust to launch a new theatre project for young people.

Playhouse Monologue Slam is aimed at anyone aged 12 to 16 with a passion for performing and creative writing.

A series of fortnightly workshops will offer guidance on how to write and perform a monologue for theatre performance.

These will then be showcased to an online audience at the end of term.

The course is free to take part in, but places must be booked on the Oxford Playhouse website.

The theatre’s joint director, Louise Chantal, said: “Monologue Slam is just one of the many projects we are running to make sure people of all ages have creative opportunities during the pandemic.

“Even if our doors are shut right now, we’re determined to keep telling stories and inspire young people to connect with the world around them.”

Other Oxford Playhouse initiatives during spring 2021 include recruiting young ambassadors to help shape the theatre’s future.

There is also a Youth Theatre Company for 17- to 25-year-olds, an adult company, and an online music and singing session for babies and toddlers.

For more details, visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com

