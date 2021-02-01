Shocking discovery

A PLAY first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 is the Progress Theatre’s first show of the New Year.

The F Word by Conor Hunt follows 17-year-old friends Tommy and Jacob — ordinary boys who end up in an extraordinary situation. Why? Because Jacob is dying.

The comedy drama is showing on Zoom at 7.45pm until January 30. Tickets cost £5 from www.ticketsource. co.uk/progresstheatre