Dancer’s years of dedication pay off with transatlantic call-up

A YOUNG dancer from Emmer Green has been signed up by two prestigious American contemporary dance companies.

Teige Bisnought, 21, will perform with Dallas Black Dance Theatre this spring before joining the renowned New York company Ailey II in June.

He got the call to join the Dallas company for a five-month contract earlier this month.

He will take part in covid-secure virtual and live performances in Texas before returning to New York to join Ailey II.

Teige said: “I was so excited to be offered a place at Dallas Black Dance Theatre, I phoned my mum at 2.30am.

“Performers the world over have had a tough time during covid, so I am so grateful for this completely new experience.”

He added: “I left for Dallas on Monday to perform in virtual shows and then in a live performance in June. Then it’s back to New York where I am honoured to be joining Ailey II.”

Teige will be the only British male dancer at Ailey II. He grew up in Surley Row, Emmer Green, and was originally taken to dance classes by his mum Tessa, who was amazed at how effortlessly he copied routines on television and video.

He began his ballet training at the age of 10 with dance teacher Monica Cleaver, who runs Mo’s Dance and Drama in Caversham, Emmer Green and Woodley.

The former Sonning Primary School pupil attended Shiplake College for a year before continuing his secondary education at the ArtsEd school for the performing arts in Chiswick.

He remained a pupil of Mrs Cleaver and performed with the Berkshire Theatre School in Earley until he was 17, when he won a place at the Ailey School in New York.

Teige was 15 when he decided to dedicate himself to pursuing his dream of becoming a professional dancer. He said: “I have worked really hard to achieve my dream, getting up at 6am to get the train from Reading to Chiswick and then leaving my family and moving to New York, but I know it wouldn’t have happened without all the years I spent training with Monica.

“I am thankful to my family for supporting me as well as for the continued love and support from the Reading dance community that helped me get where I am today.

“I was in the show Fame with BTS and when I got to New York it really was like I was in Fame. I am so honoured I will be joining Ailey II when the company starts up again after Covid.”

During the pandemic, Teige has been freelancing in New York, appearing in virtual covid fundraising concerts.

He will be running an online dance masterclass for Berkshire Theatre School students this term. Mrs Cleaver flew to New York in 2019 to see Teige dance in the Ailey Global Harmony showcase performance attended by industry talent scouts.

She said: “I was so proud to see him dance in New York but not surprised at his success.

“In less than six months when he was 10 he achieved distinction in Grade 2 RAD (Royal Academy of Dance), then took a grade every six months, getting a distinction in every exam.

“He has stuck at it and worked really hard in these stressful times. His journey has been amazing.”

Teige’s mother Tessa said: “It all started because he loved dancing and literally used to watch performers on the television and then do a brilliant copy. We are all so proud and can’t wait until we are allowed to fly to the States to see him perform.”