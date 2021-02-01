Full stream ahead as theatre impresario switches to film

THEATRE producer Jack Maple is bouncing back from the restrictions of lockdown with a new project — a streaming production of Terence Rattigan’s short play All On Her Own.

Jack, whose mother lives in Gravel Hill, Henley, is a former pupil of the Oratory School who in 2016, aged 20, became one of the youngest theatre producers in West End history through his involvement in the revival of Show Boat at the New London Theatre.

Now 25, Jack runs Olivier- and Tony Award-winning MZG Theatre Productions with his producing partner Brian Zeilinger-Goode.

In November the pair suffered a setback when the government’s announcement of a new national coronavirus lockdown forced the cancellation of a planned two-week run of their production of Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful at the Garrick Theatre.

Having put that show on hold, Jack realised an entirely different approach would be needed when it came to his next project.

The result is a revival of All On Her Own starring the multi-award-winning actress Janie Dee.

Written in the Sixties and first performed at the Overground Theatre in Kingston, the one-woman play was most recently staged at the Garrick Theatre in April 2015, directed by Kennneth Branagh and starring Zoe Wanamaker as Rosemary.

Jack, who was in the audience, says: “I absolutely fell in love with it and thought ‘you know, this is something I should keep in the back of my mind and one day who knows?’ But it lends itself really well to streamed theatre — and that’s what enticed me to do something about it.

“After Private Peaceful was cancelled in November, we just wanted something that we knew we could do safely, that wasn’t going to require a big cast and where we didn’t have to have a live audience — something we could record, like a film or a miniseries.”

Filming took place last weekend at a hotel in Mayfair that is currently closed to the public.

Jack was asked not to disclose the exact location due to covid regulations, but the one-bedroom suite that was chosen doubles as the living room of a Hampstead house where the play is set.

“All On Her Own is all about a woman who comes home and, without giving too much away, she’s talking to somebody else who isn’t there,” says Jack.

A key reason for choosing a monologue was that it made it possible for the play’s director and star to work together using Zoom.

“Today is the first time they’ve all been in a room together,” adds Jack. “So it’s a different way of working but everybody’s just adapting.”

With a running time of around 40 minutes, Jack says All On Her Own is the Rattigan equivalent of one of Alan Bennett’s popular Talking Heads monologues.

Eight performances of the play will be available to watch on www.stream.theatre from February 16 to 21. For tickets and a complete list of performance times, visit www.allonherown.com