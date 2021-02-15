Monday, 15 February 2021

Crafts can be booked

NORDEN Farm Centre for the Arts is encouraging children and families to get creative this half-term.

Willow lantern-making kits and tie-dye bag craft packs can be booked for collection from the venue in Altwood Road, Maidenhead.

Guidance on using the packs, which cost £5 each, is available in the form of an online workshop video.

Other activities to explore over half-term include magic and storytelling sessions, parent and child yoga, drawing optical illusions, family workshops and a series of free “Farm On Demand” how-to films.

For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org

