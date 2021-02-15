Crafts can be booked

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
NORDEN Farm Centre for the Arts is encouraging children and families to get creative this half-term.
Willow lantern-making kits and tie-dye bag craft packs can be booked for collection from the venue in Altwood Road, Maidenhead.
Guidance on using the packs, which cost £5 each, is available in the form of an online workshop video.
Other activities to explore over half-term include magic and storytelling sessions, parent and child yoga, drawing optical illusions, family workshops and a series of free “Farm On Demand” how-to films.
For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say