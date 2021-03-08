Wilde in web age

AN internet-age adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s novel The Picture of Dorian Gray is coming to the Oxford Playhouse this month.

Live-streaming from March 16 to 31, the show stars Fionn Whitehead in the title role, with Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, and Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

Set in a filter-fixated and profile pic-obsessed world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes an attractive-seeming deal — for his social star never to fade, for the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain.

But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be faced up to.

Streaming tickets cost £12 and include a digital programme. To book, visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com