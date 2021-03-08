Histories coming to courses

THE team behind a covid-safe adaptation of David Walliams’s Billionaire Boy have announced two new productions based on the Horrible Histories series of children’s books.

Car Park Party specialises in staging socially distanced drive-in theatre shows where the audience remains with their vehicles.

In response to the roadmap out of lockdown announced last week, new dates for Billionaire Boy have been confirmed.

It will play at Newbury Racecourse on Monday, April 12, and Windsor Racecourse the following day, with showtimes of 11am, 2pm and 5pm for both venues.

Newbury Racecourse is also the venue for two performances of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain on Tuesday, April 13, at 2pm and 5pm.

On Thursday, April 22, Windsor Racecourse willl welcome Horrible Histories: Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians at 4.30pm and 7pm.

For more information, visit www.carparkparty.com