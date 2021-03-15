If words dried up

THE average person will speak 123,205,750 words in their lifetime but what if there were a limit?

Sam Steiner’s play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons asks what would happen if this was literally the case.

Oliver and Bernadette, an already struggling couple, are about to find out.

A non-chronological two-hander that explores how we communicate, together with ideas about censorship, oppression and free speech, the play is about what we say and how we say it.

The play on three judges’ awards at the National Student Drama Festival in 2015 before touring the country.

It is streaming live from the Progress Theatre in Reading at 7.45pm on March 24, 25 and 26.

Zoom tickets cost £5 from www.ticketsource. co.uk/progresstheatre