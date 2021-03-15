Actor wins award for Shakespeare duologue

A MEMBER of the Henley Players has won an award at the Oxfordshire Drama Network Winter Festival.

Gráinne Harling was named favourite female performer for her performance as Titania in a duologue from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

It was one of a series of Shakespeare performances by members of the amateur theatre group.

Stephen Taylor-Brown and Peter O’Sullivan were runners-up in the production hero category and Mr O’Sullivan was also runner-up in the favourite male performer category for his performance as Shylock in a monologue from The Merchant of Venice.

Eleven actors performed a number of Shakespeare monologues and duologues entitled A Casket of Jewels, which were filmed and submitted to the virtual festival.

They were directed by Jill Richardson with costume design by Jenny Haywood, filming design by Mr Taylor-Brown and Mr O’Sullivan and post-production by Matthew O’Sullivan.

Special mentions were given to Ms Richardson and Ms Haywood for their work.

Tim Harling, who chairs the theatre group, said: “I think everyone really enjoyed it.

“We’ve all done things on stage but nothing in front of the camera so it was an interesting experience.

“From the society’s point of view, it’s something we can all be proud of.”

The group filmed the

25-minute video at Peter O’Sullivan’s house.

Mr Harling said he and Ms Richardson chose to do monologues so people could socially distance during the filming.

He said: “We did consider using Zoom, which is how we did our rehearsals but the quality isn’t very good and people’s wifi can be very hit or miss.

“So from a quality point of view we thought, ‘Let’s film it with a green screen’. We wanted to do it as professionally as we could.”

The results of the competition were announced at an online ceremony.

Karen Carey, who chairs the Oxfordshire Drama Network, described the Henley Players’ entry as “a beautiful collection with a very thoughtful arrangement and presentation which was a feast for the eye”.

The society hopes to be back on stage at the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, in October with a performance of Saturday Sunday Monday, a play by Eduardo De Filippo.

Mr Harling said: “We’ve postponed this performance three times and I got sick of emailing the cast with more bad news each time.

“We’re hoping if everything goes back to normal in June we can hold our summer party in July, which is outdoors anyway.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to get back together and have a natter and I have a feeling the attendance will be more than normal.

“We hope our play can go ahead in October as well. It’s an exciting project with a cast of 17 people. It will be a relief to get back on the stage.”

To watch A Casket of Jewels, visit https://www.youtube.

com/watch?v=e6b5yYLUhKo