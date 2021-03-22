Interactive play rings changes

AN interactive piece of theatre performed entirely over the phone is being hosted by Reading’s South Street arts centre next week.

Is Now A Good Time? stars Laura Mugridge and Paul O’Mahoney, who

co-created the show with director Adam Barnard.

The play starts out as a fictitious marketing survey but it soon transpires that something else is afoot.

Calls come alternately from Sam or Alex, two colleagues at the Red Onion Research call centre who have more in common than either of them realise — if only you can help them figure out what that is.

Audiences can experience the show via landline, mobile or internet call, either individually or as a household.

Each performance consists of four telephone calls, with a short break between each one.

With a running time of up to an hour, the show is playing from March 24 to 27. Tickets cost £12.

For more information and to book, visit www.whatsonreading.com/

isnowagoodtime