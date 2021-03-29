Monday, 29 March 2021

Mountain adventure

AN immersive theatrical adventure for all the family is on offer from Norden Farm in Maidenhead.

Created by Australian theatre company Threshold, Mountain Goat Mountain is an interactive audio experience that is available on demand until April 18.

Using just a bedsheet, a phone or computer, pencils and a piece of paper, the show has a running time of 45 minutes.

Tickets cost £12. For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org

