Gandalf to play Hamlet

SIR Ian McKellen is to play Hamlet at the Theatre Royal Windsor this summer.

The show, which will be the first major new production to be staged at the Thames Street venue following lockdown, will open on Monday, June 21.

A star of stage and screen, McKellen is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and directed by Sean Mathias, McKellen’s Hamlet will be an age-blind interpretation of the prince of Denmark.

The cast includes Steven Berkoff, Francesca Annis and Jenny Seagrove.

Hamlet will play until Saturday, September 4, after which McKellen will join the cast of The Cherry Orchard, which opens at the Theatre Royal Windsor on Friday, September 10.

He said: “I’ve acted in both these masterpieces before — and seen them scores of times.

“They are in that select group of classic plays which bear, even demand, a regular look, even reappraisal, by actors, directors, producers — and audiences.

“How can Hamlet be played by an 80-year-old? I hope theatre-starved audiences will want to find out.”

Tickets start at £25. For more information, call the box office on 01753 853888.