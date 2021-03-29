Monday, 29 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Zoom in for laughs

Zoom in for laughs

THE Mill at Sonning is hosting a virtual comedy night tonight (Friday).

Starting at 8pm, the show will be headlined by Ellie Taylor, as seen on Live at the Apollo, QI and Have I Got News For You.

Also on the bill are Mock the Week regular Maff Brown, Scott Bennett, who has appeared on The One Show, and Francis Foster, who has performed on Comedy Central.

Tickets cost £8 and the live-streamed show is facilitated by Zoom.

For more information and to book, visit https://
boxoffice.millatsonning.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33