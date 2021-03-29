Zoom in for laughs

THE Mill at Sonning is hosting a virtual comedy night tonight (Friday).

Starting at 8pm, the show will be headlined by Ellie Taylor, as seen on Live at the Apollo, QI and Have I Got News For You.

Also on the bill are Mock the Week regular Maff Brown, Scott Bennett, who has appeared on The One Show, and Francis Foster, who has performed on Comedy Central.

Tickets cost £8 and the live-streamed show is facilitated by Zoom.

For more information and to book, visit https://

boxoffice.millatsonning.com