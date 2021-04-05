Holiday activities and more

A HOST of online activities to keep children and their grown-ups entertained during the Easter holidays are on offer from Norden Farm in Maidenhead.

Workshops starting today (Friday) include comic book drawing, stop motion animation, digital painting and music and film editing.

Magician Patrick Ashe will be teaching how to do a range of tricks and families can also learn the arts of “Zen drawing” and “mindful storytelling”.

Family entertainment is also on the menu tomorrow when there are live-streamed performances of Oldilocks and the 3 Bears at 11.30am and 2pm.

Oldilocks finds a teddy bear in the park and remembers a delicious bowl of porridge she tasted years ago in the woods.

Something else happened, but she can’t quite remember what. Join Oldilocks as she heads into the forest in search of fresh adventure, followed by a scruffy old pigeon.

Will she find the three bears’ house and what will happen if she does?

Meanwhile, music fans are invited to join Jeff Lloyd next Saturday (April 10) for the latest instalment of the Vinyl Frontier.

Starting at 8pm, Jeff will be presenting his listening guide to Sir Elton John’s extensive back catalogue.

For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.nordenfarm.org