Help out at theatre

THE Kenton Theatre is looking for volunteers to help out when it re-opens later this year.

A poster appealing for “fun-loving, reliable” people who are keen to get involved in the world of theatre has gone up outside the New Street venue.

Available roles include running the bar and coffee bar, manning the box office, working as an usher, in administration behind the scenes and even managing the front of house.

A volunteering open morning is usually held once a year, but that is not currently possible.

For more details, email volunteers manager Sandra Middle at volunteers@
kentontheatre.co.uk

