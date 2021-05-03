Lessons in life for all

AN evening of monologues focusing on “Lessons in Life” is being staged online by the Progress Theatre in Reading.

Directed by Beckie Moir and Lara Collins, the show is running from Wednesday, to Friday, May 19-21.

Progress spokesman Esther Arzola said: “2020 has been a year of reflection for many of us, and with the one-year lockdown anniversary behind us we’d like to invite you to an evening of monologues from across the ages.

“From Shakespeare to Chekhov to Amanda Whittington, we’ll see an array of colourful characters showing us snippets of their emotional journeys and the lessons they’ve learnt.”

Starting at 7.45pm, the show features a total of 10 monologues and will be live-streamed via Zoom.

It will be followed by a Q&A with the directors, cast and backstage crew.

Tickets cost £5. For more information and to book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/

progresstheatre