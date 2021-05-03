Looking for lizards

ELDERLY and disabled people in Goring are ... [more]
Monday, 03 May 2021
A ONE-man trawl through the fake news underworld is coming to Norden Farm in Maidenhead next month.
Marlon Solomon presents “Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale” at 8pm on Thursday, May 20.
The show will explore why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever and how fake news gives fresh currency to ancient slanders.
Tickets cost £14 or £12 concessions, live or live-streamed. To book, visit www.nordenfarm.org
03 May 2021
More News:
Stage comedy set in pandemic delayed by... pandemic
NEW dates have been announced for Wargrave ... [more]
MP still backs merger of two schools on one site
THERESA MAY has reaffirmed her support for plans ... [more]
POLL: Have your say