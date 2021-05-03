Looking for lizards

A ONE-man trawl through the fake news underworld is coming to Norden Farm in Maidenhead next month.

Marlon Solomon presents “Conspiracy Theory: A Lizard’s Tale” at 8pm on Thursday, May 20.

The show will explore why conspiracy theories are more popular than ever and how fake news gives fresh currency to ancient slanders.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 concessions, live or live-streamed. To book, visit www.nordenfarm.org