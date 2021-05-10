Dining again

Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Monday, 10 May 2021
THE Mill at Sonning dinner theatre has re-opened for outdoor dining.
The Waterwheel Bar, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will operate from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Indoor seating will be available from May 18.
10 May 2021
More News:
Cyclist rides equivalent of length of country for charity
A STUDENT from Goring cycled the distance between ... [more]
Sold-out cake sale raises £600 for Cancer Research
A WOMAN raised more than £600 for Cancer Research ... [more]
POLL: Have your say