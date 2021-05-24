Kenton Theatre box office open again

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley re-opened its box office on Monday to coincide with the easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

The public were allowed inside the New Street venue for the first time in more than a year and could buy tickets for its summer season.

Staff and volunteers at the theatre have spent the last two months carrying out repairs at the front of the building, including the wall and woodwork.

The Kenton has also been repainted the same ivory shade seen in historic photographs and the external lights refurbished.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre’s trustees, said: “We are really thrilled to be able to throw open the doors once more and welcome our friends and audiences back.

“We have given the building a much-needed dose of TLC to brighten up the frontage and ensure that the Kenton is ready for shows to begin again in July.

“It has been lovely to be able to chat to people coming in to buy their tickets for our summer events after being closed for such a long time. It really feels as though we are coming back stronger than ever.”

For more information about forthcoming shows and to book tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk