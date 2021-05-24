Jousting at Stonor

MEDIEVAL jousting is back at Stonor Park this weekend.

The tournament is now a popular annual event at the venue, first being staged in June 2019 and again last September.

The Knights of Royal England will be returning to the fray, with two jousting competitions a day to enjoy.

Clad in full armour, they will charge at full tilt on Andalusian geldings in an attempt to strike their opponent’s shield and knock them out of their saddle.

Spectators will be treated to spectacular horseback stunts and foot combat with medieval weaponry.

There will also be falconry displays and a chance for visitors to try their hand at archery.

Other attractions include Agincourt History Theatre, a working medieval forge, living history displays, an armoury and period costume competitions.

Tickets, which must be booked in advance, start at £15 for adults (over 16) and £12.50 for children, with under-twos and carers free.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.stonor.com