Summer roadshow line-up expanded

THE Kenton Theatre has added two new shows to its “summer roadshow”.

Based on the book by Rachel Bright and Jim Field, LAS Theatre’s production of The Lion Inside will be staged in the open air at Mill Meadows on Sunday, August 8, at 2pm and 6pm.

Closing out the summer roadshow season will be a 6pm performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday, August 28.

The shows previously announced were Morgan & West’s The Three Musketeers at Henley Rugby Club on July 24 and The Wind in the Willows at Peel Fold in Mill Lane from July 29 to 31.

For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk