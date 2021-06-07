Panto tickets snapped up with months to go

TICKETS for this year’s Christmas pantomime at the Kenton Theatre in Henley are selling well.

Cinderella will run at the New Street venue from Saturday, December 11 to Thursday, December 30.

The show, which was unable to be staged last December due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being produced by the Kenton in partnership with Bear in the Air Productions.

Simon Spearing, the Kenton’s general manager, said: “We are really pleased with the response we have had to the pantomime so far.

“We have sold just over three times as many tickets than during the same period in 2019. It seems that people want to really start getting back to normal and are looking at the Kenton to help do that.

“With Cinderella yearning to be allowed to leave her house and enjoy an important social occasion at the palace, perhaps even to find her one true love, there has never been a better time to tell this story of hope, magic and the power of love to triumph against all odds.”

Bear In The Air was

co-founded by Samuel Ranger and Heather Simpkin, who have a long-standing association with the Kenton.

He attended Nettlebed Community School and made his acting debut at the theatre aged four while she has beem an actor, director and playwright.