Theatre open again

LIVE audiences have returned to the Oxford Playhouse for the first time this year.

Blindness by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Nobel Prize-winning author José Saramago, is playing until tomorrow night (Saturday) at the Beaumont Street venue. It will be followed on Tuesday and Wednesday by Rhum and Clay’s new production of The War of the Worlds, based on HG Wells’s science fiction classic.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.oxfordplayhouse.co.uk