Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Theatre open again

LIVE audiences have returned to the Oxford Playhouse for the first time this year.

Blindness by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Nobel Prize-winning author José Saramago, is playing until tomorrow night (Saturday) at the Beaumont Street venue. It will be followed on Tuesday and Wednesday by Rhum and Clay’s new production of The War of the Worlds, based on HG Wells’s science fiction classic.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.oxfordplayhouse.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33