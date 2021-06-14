Lockdown drama holds a mirror up to our times

Lockdown in Little Grimley | Woodclyffe Hall, Wargrave

LAST week the Woodclyffe Hall reopened its creaking doors to let in the public to see Wargrave Theatre Workshop put a tentative toe into what will hopefully be a more normalised future.

Lockdown in Little Grimley — what an appropriate mirror-image play with which to re-open WTW’s exposure to the public after a grim year of isolation apart from a foray last summer on Mill Green.

It was preceded by Vent, a delicious surrealist amuse-bouche written by Gavin Harrison.

A threesome are perched delicately facing the audience — no social distancing here as the hand of Derek, played by Graham Wheal, seems to be fixed to the middle of the back of a puppet-like figure in the centre.

Though clearly a first date, Jill Sikkens’s Lisa is not fazed by this gooseberry but engages in conversation and is impressed by his realism.

The borderline with reality becomes more opaque as Clive Dow, playing the “dummy” with the appropriately scientific name of Kelvin, demonstrates his superior intellect and Lisa goes off with him leaving her dull date bereft.

Skillfully directed by Clive Dow with no sign of another director’s hand in his back. A true metaphor for our time?

The main course was one of four short playlets by David Tristram, each with strong references to well-known contemporary plays.

The stock characters in the Grimley amateur group’s first play after lockdown are the somewhat overbearing organiser Gordon, played with authority by Mike Watt with his softer side showing; the prima donna Margaret; Bernard the defeated underdog and the downtrodden Joyce, who takes the minutes despite her dyslexic left eye.

Gordon writes the play and casts himself as the dashing surgeon about to operate on Grace Tye as the dazzlingly over the top Margaret, who negotiates as to exactly how beautiful she is to be as the patient.

The marketing trick is to donate a percentage to the NHS but more crucially to entitle it “THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERAting theatre”.

Bernard, played sympathetically by Joe Haynes as a covid-diminished Brummie, is in mid-rehearsal struck by a real emergency, leaving the devastated cast showing their real humanity.

The playlet is skillfully constructed, leaping from boring committee talk to sudden high drama with scatalogical insults between the protagonists and back to the pathos of the emergency.

The verbal dexterity of the actors was remarkable after such a long period of stagnation and I was particularly struck by Sara Beazley’s inventiveness, making the untalented Joyce positively sparkle with individuality, even when she was not speaking.

And there was a solo mime to the Phantom tune which would not have been possible without the technical expertise of Rod Murray.

Dramatically lit by David Williams and most imaginatively directed by Joy Haynes, this performance shows that the year of isolation has in no way diminished the talent and enthusiasm of the Wargrave Theatre Workshop — both of the actors and the unsung hard-working folk backstage.

Martin Lorenz