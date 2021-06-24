Love can still conquer all

Rotterdam | Progress Digital Theatre | Wednesday, June 23

LIKE many theatre companies in time of lockdown, Reading’s Progress Theatre has devised a digital offering via Zoom.

It’s live theatre, but without the traditional smell of the greasepaint and roar of the crowd.

In Jon Brittain’s Rotterdam we look in on a critical moment in the relationship between Alice (Esther Arzola) and her girlfriend Fiona (Katie Moreton).

Alice is just preparing to come out as gay to her parents when Fiona reveals that she intends to begin living as a man and wishes to be known as Adrian.

Much heart searching follows, with many awkward conversations. When discussion breaks down, emotions run high.

Arzola is convincingly perplexed as Alice as she tries to unravel what her lover’s decision means for her own sexual orientation and identity.

Moreton is passionately feisty as Fiona/Adrian. The other two cast members offer admirable support: Faith Mansfield as Alice’s friend Lelani and Charles West as Adrian’s brother Josh.

Director Steph Dewar’s production allows us to consider some truly seismic changes in a relationship, but also reassures us that love is a powerful and resilient emotion.

Until June 25.

Susan Creed