Young actors retold Grimms’ folk tales in tremendous style

Tales for Fairly Grimm Times | White Pond Farm, Stonor | Thursday, June 24

THE thing about Acorn Music Theatre Company productions, after nearly 30 years of seeing them, is that they have great style.

This is down to the company’s creative method of working and the huge imaginative vision of artistic director Gail Rosier.

If you imagine Vivienne Westwood with a healthy dollop of Glastonbury, add in the storytelling skills of the tragically now former Kneehigh Theatre Company and a versatility to perform just about anything anywhere, and you have got the measure of an Acorn show.

White Pond Farm was the setting this time by kind permission of the Stracey family. Pre-performance we could have a drink at The Twisted Weasel bar and enjoy Stracey roast beef. What a great start to a fab evening out.

Then the real fun began with Acorn starting their performance outside with somewhat glowering storm clouds overhead telling us the tale of The Three Surgeons before ushering us into the barn.

Acorn are a storytelling and physical theatre company and for this performance they took some well known and lesser known tales and retold them in their own style.

Loads of humour, quirky ideas and a great, dare I say it, almost lip-smacking love for the absurd and ever so slightly macabre.

It is always a bit of a mission to review an Acorn show, because they are a company and as a result every member plays a number of parts big and small, even down to being inanimate objects, doors and axes — and most memorably in this performance Aschenputtel’s carriage pulled by two fabulously dippy human horses. Another truly great thing about Acorn is that it cuts across the generations — there are 17-year-olds working to tell a story with six-year-olds.

This is magical and no mean feat. The learning curve is huge and valuable.

No big starring roles for anybody, just the power of a theatre company working creatively at a very high level.

I loved the enthusiastic sewing of the elves in the tale of The Elves and the Shoemaker. One tiny cobbler really stood out with her enthusiastic sewing and exaggerated cutting of thread.

Archie Wedderburn was a commanding gatherer of the audience and innkeeper in The Three Surgeons.

There was some lovely and somewhat medical comedy in this story, with the mimed pulling out of eyes, removal of intestines and cutting off of hands. Gruesome but hilarious.

The trio of surgeons played by Theo Good, Rosie Weatherston and Nick Ledeca Hogarth had great comic timing to carry this visual joke off.

Acorn stalwart Louis Bell played a wolf. Although I did feel he was rather too lovely to be truly scary, I liked that he was more of a sheep in wolf’s clothing.

Some of the older Acorns really came into their own in the story of The Fisherman and his Greedy Wife and Robyn Fielder was a feisty Clever Elsie.

The highlight of the evening for me was Aschenputtel with Rebecca Hughes excellent in the title role and Oliver Clark as her prince. These two worked strongly together and there was huge humour in their performances.

I also liked the reinterpretation of the traditional ball, complete with funky dancing dark glasses and mad headwear. Rather more Studio 54 than the ballroom of a palace.

Quirky, humorous touches are a real emblem of Acorn’s work. From the idea of the wolf gargling with TCP to help soften his voice to the mimed use of a payment machine, these were everywhere in evidence.

There were also some wonderfully witty lines. I loved the handsome prince describing himself as being of “narrow mind and elite education”.

The action was accompanied by a soundtrack of songs and almost foley-type sound effects supplied by Megan Henwood and Nikki Nieduszynska with members of the company.

Productions like this need very little in the way of props, after all the cast are the props, but the spaces they work in are enormously important and really add to the storytelling.

The Stracey Barn was beautifully lit by Anya Fox and the most perfect backdrop to the action.

I have not been out to see any live theatre since lockdown lifted and Tales for Fairly Grimm Times was a real treat.

It somehow seemed so very right that my first show out in the real world again should be by this excellent company that I have seen grow from strength to strength over so many years.

Thank you Acorn Music Theatre Company, I just loved it.

Catherine Saker