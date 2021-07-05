Toad et al can’t wait to mess about by the river

MOLE, Ratty, Toad and Badger are planning a summer excursion to the banks of Peel Fold in Mill Lane, Henley.

Beloved of generations of young readers, the characters will be appearing courtesy of the Dorchester Amateur Dramatics Society’s open-air production of The Wind in the Willows.

Following a long search, playwright Philip Dart’s adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s 1908 children’s classic was chosen by director Mark Wilkin as the most covid-proof drama he could find.

“I started looking at what we might be able to do in November,” he says.

“The theatres had briefly opened up then, albeit at a reduced capacity, and I was thinking, ‘Well, you know, we really ought to be planning something for next year’.

“And then, of course, as we approached Christmas, all the theatres locked down again. So we decided that we would go for an outdoor production.

“It’s not something we would normally do in the summer — if we’re doing a family-oriented show it’s normally at Christmas time. We normally put on a panto or something like that.

“But we really wanted to offer something that was fun and entertaining and accessible to all age ranges.

“So I set about looking at plays and I set myself some quite tight criteria because I wanted something which we could rehearse with just six people and one which was family-oriented but could be performed without singing if necessary.

“You’d be surprised at how few family shows there are which don’t have any songs or music in, so that narrowed the field down quite a lot.

“And then when I found this particular play it all just sort of fell into place with the local connections.

“The story is enduring and popular and it is written for outdoor production. It is written for a cast of five to be playing all the characters. It’s very well written and it’s a lot of fun.”

Mark says his search took him a couple of months.

“I actually read some or all of more than 50 plays — the internet’s a wonderful thing,” he laughs.

“And then I had to convince some of the other members of our society that it was something that they wanted to do.

“We actually conducted a survey of the members and I was really encouraged by how many people wanted to get involved in doing a summer show, despite what was happening with the pandemic at the time, because we’d only just started the vaccination programme. A lot of people were desperate to get involved in theatre again.

“And based on the reaction to putting tickets on sale it looks like that’s the opinion of people who are going to be members of the audience too — because they really want to get out and enjoy themselves this summer.”

With a cast of six, including a puppeteer, the production will get its first outing in the Cloister Garden of Dorchester Abbey from Thursday to Saturday, July 22 to 24.

It is then playing in Henley from Thursday to Saturday, July 29 to 31.

Mark, who lives in Benson, has previously acted in a number of Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society productions at the Kenton Theatre, including Gypsy and Anything Goes.

Most recently, he played Captain Peacock in Are You Being Served? at the HAODS Studio in New Street.

The show, which was staged in February last year, was directed by Julie Huntington, who has since become the chairman of the Kenton trustees.

Mark said: “My brief to the set designer was that I wanted a set that we could put up and down within a couple of hours because I had in mind even at that time that we could perhaps take it somewhere else.

“I contacted Julie, as the chairman of the Kenton, because I knew that all theatres have suffered in the last year or so with being dark and it being run by a charity. I thought it’s important that we do something to keep it afloat. Grants and things like that have been forthcoming, which is great, but I thought it was something we could do to help out the theatre.

“So I was really pleased when Julie said, ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea’ and then showed me pictures of the venue, which is absolutely fantastic. I mean, Peel Fold could actually be Toad Hall itself.”

Following on from The Three Musketeers at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday, July 24, The Wind in the Willows will be the second show in the Kenton Theatre’s series of four “summer roadshow” productions.

Show times are 7pm on the Thursday and Friday and 6pm on the Saturday, with ticket-holders invited to enjoy the grounds of Peel Fold for up to two hours before each performance.

A Kenton spokesman said: “This is an outdoor event, so please prepare for whatever the late July weather may surprise us with.

“A bar service will be available but you are welcome to bring a picnic, a blanket or some low chairs and enjoy a delightful family evening on the banks of the Thames among the willow trees.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £5 for under-16s. For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk