Woman in Black’s back at Playhouse

A TOURING production of The Woman in Black is coming to the Oxford Playhouse later this month.

Adapted from Susan Hill’s ghost story, the play tells the story of a lawyer who believes a curse has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a woman in black.

The production, which is directed by Robin Herford, is now second only to The Mousetrap as the longest-running non-musical play in West End history.

The Woman in Black is playing at the Beaumont Street venue from Monday to Saturday, July 19 to 24.

Ticket prices vary. For more information and to book, call the box office on 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com