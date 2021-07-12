Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woman in Black’s back at Playhouse

Woman in Black’s back at Playhouse

A TOURING production of The Woman in Black is coming to the Oxford Playhouse later this month.

Adapted from Susan Hill’s ghost story, the play tells the story of a lawyer who believes a curse has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a woman in black.

The production, which is directed by Robin Herford, is now second only to The Mousetrap as the longest-running non-musical play in West End history.

The Woman in Black is playing at the Beaumont Street venue from Monday to Saturday, July 19 to 24.

Ticket prices vary. For more information and to book, call the box office on 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33