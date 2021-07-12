Theatre manager keen to re-open

THE manager of the Kenton Theatre in Henley says he is eager for it to re-open.

The New Street venue has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began in March last year.

It is due to open again in the winter but is staging a number of outdoor shows in Henley over the summer.

Simon Spearing, who arrived in January, said: “We’re just really keen to get people back into the Kenton.

“We need to start making some money and we need to show people that they can have the confidence to come again.

“I have a feeling that a lot of people are really eager to start seeing people they haven’t seen in a while and hopefully there’s a place for us in those plans.

“With the outdoor shows this summer we’re coming out to the people and hopefully we’ll get back to normal over the summer.”

Mr Spearing, 47, who lives in Winchester, said he wanted to focus of his relationships with people in the community as people recovered from the pandemic.

“Everyone is really keen and optimistic that things are about to get a lot better for all of us,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is finding it easy.

“I think the Kenton Theatre has a really important place in the community and the way we can help the night-time economy by bringing people together.”

He said he had been “doing the rounds” of meeting people.

These included organisers of the Henley Literary Festival, who used to use the theatre as a venue for its speaker events, and Muffin Hurst, of the Henley Children’s Theatre, who fell out with the Kenton last year over the dates and hire costs for her Christmas pantomime.

Mr Spearing: “It has been the easiest job in the world speaking to people because everyone is really keen to work together and after the last year we’ve had we can really help each other out.

“Most meetings were outdoors but because we have spent a large amount of time staring at people on small screens in our living rooms it’s nice to see people in 3D.

“I think we can really help each other as it’s going to be tough for everybody as we start to get back to whatever our new normal is.”

He said he was enjoying his role and felt “honoured” to be looking after the 216-year-old theatre.

“The more I spend time in the Kenton, the more I think it’s important,” said Mr Spearing. “It’s important for the local community and Henley but it’s also historically important.”