Musical warfare at 45rpm

ARGUABLY the second most important singles championship of the year after the Wimbledon tennis will be decided at Norden Farm in Maidenhead next Friday at 8pm.

The arts centre in Altwood Road will be the venue for the Vinyl Frontier’s 2021 Singles Championship hosted by disc jockey Jeff Lloyd.

Eight music fans, each armed with their three favourite 7in singles, will be doing battle in a series of knockout rounds decided by audience voting.

Singles due to be entered into the first round include tracks by Pearl Jam, Visage and The KLF.

The show is taking place in the Courtyard Theatre but will also be available to stream online.

Tickets for both options cost £8. To book, visit www.nordenfarm.org

