Summer Shakespeare draws lessons from year in lockdown

As You Like It | The Watermill, Bagnor | Until Saturday, July 24

THE Watermill Theatre at Bagnor has bravely risen from the ashes of enforced closure with a summer season of socially distanced performances in its beautiful garden to tempt us back to the world of theatre.

Its second production, a cheerful adaptation by Yolanda Mercy of As You Like It, focuses on the lessons we have learnt from lockdown — managing working in a different environment, appreciation of nature, heightened awareness of the plight of the planet — in a canny comparison with Shakespeare’s characters as they are forced to reject their old lives in an urban society in favour of a bucolic life in the Forest of Arden.

It’s a light-hearted story about love and deception, good and evil, and this production was certainly buoyed up by stellar performances from Emma Barclay as Touchstone, Katherine Jack as Rosalind, and Emma Manton with a Jacques of more depth and presence than this reviewer has ever seen in the character before.

At the same time, Emma Barclay’s delightful puppet show, the tale of Audrey and William, was a charming highlight, bringing warm applause from the audience.

We have become accustomed to fabulous actor-musician performances at the Watermill over the years.

In this production the rural atmosphere was accentuated by the use of folk and country music arranged by Tom Sowinski and performed by the cast, mostly on acoustic guitar, which unfortunately sounded a bit thin in this outdoor setting.

We know that they wouldn’t have had amplification or a brass section lurking behind the trees in the Forest of Arden, but a couple of trumpets could surely have masqueraded as hunting horns, couldn’t they?

There was, after all, a single trombone, which was very welcome and livened things up considerably. And with true identities finally revealed, wrongs righted, and all the couples finding their happy ending, the play romped home.

Katherine Jack had the unenviable task of delivering an epilogue that seemed to be rather more a slightly clumsy lecture on the perils of climate change than an epilogue, but she achieved it gracefully and in style none the less.

Until July 24.

Mary Scriven